Free Launchbox this weekend for its 1-year anniversary

Launchbox — the TopGolf-inspired golfing experience at 1757 Golf Club's driving range — is offering the first hour of play for free this Friday through Sunday.

Imagine playing golf with real golf balls and never losing one in a space where pace of play is never an issue. With just a touch of a screen you can be instantly transported to holes on world-famous golf courses such as Pebble Beach. Not to mention fresh food prepared by an executive chef and a cocktail menu at your fingertips.

No, this is not something from the mind of a mystical golf movie-script writer. It’s not really something you can get at a purely golf entertainment center like TopGolf or sitting down at a fancy downtown restaurant.

It’s more like an eclectic combination of all these pleasantries and it’s made possible through the magic of TopTracer cameras — the same technology used to show ball flight paths on TV tournaments.

Launchbox has been around for a year and to celebrate, they’re offering the first hour in a bay for free with contests and giveaways. The resident Long Drive Tour Pro will be having a competition where you can try to out hit his 9 iron to win a prize, and the club will be releasing its own beer.

1757 partnered with Brew Republic Bierworks in Woodbridge to create an exclusive Hazy Session IPA. This weekend will be your first chance to taste Swing Easy IPA, and the owner of Beer Republic and their Brewmaster will be on hand Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit 1757 Golf Club, and book a reservation here.

