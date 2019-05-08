A 36-year-old Reston, Virginia, man faces 20 felony charges, along with one felony charge of unlawful filming, and is being held without bond.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, theater teacher accused last month of unlawful filming is now accused of possessing child porn.

Raphael Schklowsky, 36, of Reston, was charged Wednesday with 20 felony counts of child porn possession and one felony count of unlawful filming. Last month, he was charged with four counts of misdemeanor unlawful filming.

He is being held without bond.

Schklowsky has been on leave from his job at Herndon High School since his arrest on the misdemeanor charges. That April 8 arrest occurred after a woman told Fairfax County police that she had found a hidden camera inside an air conditioning vent in the home where she worked. Schklowsky was later freed on bond following that arrest.

But in the time since, police said in a statement, more evidence was found “on multiple electronic devices, including over 3,500 videos.”

WTOP has reached out to Fairfax County Public Schools for any update regarding his employment status.

