Theater director at Herndon HS arrested for unlawful filming

By Hallie Mellendorf April 9, 2019 11:18 pm 04/09/2019 11:18pm
In Virginia’s Fairfax County, a teacher was arrested on charges of unlawful filming, a news release said.

Raphael Schklowsky, 36, of Reston, Virginia was arrested after a woman reported she had found a hidden camera in an air conditioning vent at a home where she was working on the 1800 block of Cranberry Lane in Reston.

When detectives investigated the home, they found evidence of unlawful filming.

Schklowsky is the theater director at Herndon High School, NBC Washington reported.

He was arrested on a charges of four misdemeanor counts of unlawful filming, and was held on a $5,000 bond.

