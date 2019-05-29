Fairfax Co. police seek to link burglary suspects with other break-ins (Photos)

Police charged a man of breaking into a house, and they think he may be linked to other burglaries in Fairfax County.

The Fairfax County police have accused a man of breaking into a house last week, and they think he may be linked to some other burglaries in the Virginia county.

Stephen Anderson, 55, of Annandale, has been charged with burglary after a Springfield man found him in his home on Belfast Place May 23, the police said. They said they pulled Anderson over as he was trying to drive away.

They’ve released a picture of Anderson, as well as pictures of someone they believe to be Anderson breaking into another house.

The police are asking anyone with more information about Anderson to call them at 703-333-3544.

Anderson is being held without bond.

