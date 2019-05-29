202
Fairfax Co. police seek to link burglary suspects with other break-ins (Photos)

By Rick Massimo May 29, 2019 11:33 am 05/29/2019 11:33am
Stephen Anderson, 55, is charged with a burglary in Springfield. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

The Fairfax County police have accused a man of breaking into a house last week, and they think he may be linked to some other burglaries in the Virginia county.

Stephen Anderson, 55, of Annandale, has been charged with burglary after a Springfield man found him in his home on Belfast Place May 23, the police said. They said they pulled Anderson over as he was trying to drive away.

They’ve released a picture of Anderson, as well as pictures of someone they believe to be Anderson breaking into another house.

The police are asking anyone with more information about Anderson to call them at 703-333-3544.

Anderson is being held without bond.

Two images of a man police believe to be Stephen Anderson breaking into a house in Fairfax County. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

