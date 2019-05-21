Fairfax Co. mother indicted in 2018 shooting deaths of 2 daughters

Prosecutors have not stated a motive for the killings, although Veronica Youngblood and her husband were in a custody battle, after a contentious divorce.

A Fairfax County grand jury has indicted Veronica Youngblood, 33, with two murder charges, in the 2018 Virginia deaths of her 5-year-old and 15-year-old daughters.

Youngblood allegedly shot both daughters in their McLean apartment in August of last year.

She was previously charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter Brooklynn, and the wounding of the girl’s older sister.

Monday’s indictment was the first time Youngblood was charged in the older girl’s death.

Prosecutors have not stated a motive for the killings, although Youngblood and her husband were in a custody battle, after a contentious divorce. All four family members were scheduled to move to Missouri — a move Youngblood opposed, according to divorce records.

In earlier court hearings, Youngblood’s public defender has said she had attempted to kill herself since her arrest.

“She is an incredibly mentally ill individual,” said attorney Dawn Butorac.

However, the judge ruled Youngblood was competent to stand trial.

Charging documents in the case say Youngblood has acknowledged her involvement in the girl’s deaths, and provided a detailed description of the events. She was arrested at a friend’s home in Loudoun County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.