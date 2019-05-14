Fairfax Co. inmate dies in custody

An inmate at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center died May 13, more than a week after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

An inmate at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center died Monday, more than a week after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Tuesday that Hector Escobar Romero, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell May 5 and taken to a hospital, where he died Monday night.

Police said their preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play. The county sheriff’s office said that he had attempted suicide.

Romero had been at the jail since March 5, police said.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

