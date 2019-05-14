202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. inmate dies…

Fairfax Co. inmate dies in custody

By Rick Massimo May 14, 2019 12:16 pm 05/14/2019 12:16pm
2 Shares

An inmate at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center died Monday, more than a week after he was found unresponsive in his cell.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Tuesday that Hector Escobar Romero, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell May 5 and taken to a hospital, where he died Monday night.

Police said their preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play. The county sheriff’s office said that he had attempted suicide.

Romero had been at the jail since March 5, police said.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County inmate death fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Local News rick massimo Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!