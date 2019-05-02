Police identify 2 motorcyclists killed in GW Parkway crash

A man and woman who were on a motorcycle are dead after an accident on northbound George Washington Parkway Sunday afternoon, marking the third motorcycle-related death this weekend.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police said the two were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and were driving through a curve in the ramp toward southbound Interstate 495 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The man and the woman passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Virginia State Police said they were not participants of the Rolling Thunder ride.

The victims were later identified as Terry T. Jenkins, 62, and Sara E. Jenkins, 37, of Loudoun County.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sunday incident marks three deaths this weekend involving motorcycles. On Saturday a 54-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a van near the Pentagon.

