202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police identify 2 motorcyclists…

Police identify 2 motorcyclists killed in GW Parkway crash

By Jennifer Ortiz May 26, 2019 5:27 pm 05/26/2019 05:27pm
78 Shares

A man and woman who were riding a motorcycle are dead after an accident on northbound George Washington Parkway Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police said the two were riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and were driving through a curve in the ramp toward southbound Interstate 495 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The man and the woman passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene. Virginia State Police said they were not participants of the Rolling Thunder ride.

The victims were later identified as Terry T. Jenkins, 62, and Sara E. Jenkins, 37, of Loudoun County.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Sunday incident marks three deaths this weekend involving motorcycles. On Saturday a 54-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a van near the Pentagon.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News fatal accident gw parkway Local News motorcycle accident Virginia News Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on

As veterans and world leaders prepare to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day next week, these surprising color images bring an immediacy to wartime memories. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!