Va. motorcyclist dies after crash near Pentagon

Arlington County police said Luis Martinez, 54, of Hampton, Virginia, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Washington Boulevard under I-395 near the Pentagon-South Parking Lot ramp when the driver of a van changed lanes, hitting Martinez's bike and causing him to crash.

A Virginia man has died after his motorcycle collided with a van near the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

Martinez was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. In the early morning hours of Saturday Martinez died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene of the crash. A police investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The first full day of the Memorial Day weekend has already been marked with some crashes around the D.C. area.

In Montgomery County, one person is in critical condition after a crash, which also involved a motorcycle.

A medevac helicopter was initially summoned before paramedics decided to transport the injured motorcyclist by ambulance.

Another crash involving a motorcyclist occurred eastbound on I-66 after the Nutley Street exit around the same time. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue services were called to the scene.

And in Falls Church, four pedestrians are injured after an out-of-control car crashed into them in a parking lot. Police said the car hit another vehicle as it turned into the lot and then sped up, where it hit two other cars and the four pedestrians. They are all expected to be OK.

UPDATE: Four pedestrians and the driver of a 2006 BMW were taken to a nearby hospital w/injuries that are considered not life threatening. Our Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash, it does not appear intentional.https://t.co/Oyib7VcKBq — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) May 25, 2019

On Friday night, three motorcyclists crashed into each other while participating in Run for the Wall. All traffic was brought to a stop on I-66 for the landing of a medevac.

Also during Friday evening’s rush hour, three firefighters were hurt after they were hit by a truck on the 14th Street Bridge.

WTOP’s Madeleine Simon contributed to this report.

