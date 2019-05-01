A Manassas, Virginia, man has been charged after an early Friday shooting in Chantilly left another man dead and two others with minor injuries, police said.

A Manassas, Virginia, man has been charged after an early Friday shooting in Chantilly left another man dead and two others with minor injuries, police said.

Steven A. Green, 51, faces multiple charges, including murder and malicious wounding, Fairfax County police said later Friday. He is being held without bond.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot of the strip shopping center along U.S. Route 50, west of Virginia Route 28. Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting.

“Our officers responded to the scene; they did find one person who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said police spokesperson Emilie Voss.

Green apparently had waited for officers to arrive, police said. A firearm that police believe was used in the shooting was recovered when they arrested Green.

A man and a woman were slightly injured in the altercation. Their injuries were not gunshot wounds, Voss said.

Later Friday, police identified the shooting victim as 30-year-old Miguel Angel Leiva Hernandez, of Chantilly.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off access to the lot early Friday morning, as investigators gathered evidence amid several dozen cars parked in the lot.

Crime scene technician photographing vehicle in front of restaurant. One man was shot and killed in parking lot along Route 50 in Chantilly. pic.twitter.com/Th781ZveWL — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 24, 2019

Voss said it was not clear whether the shooter and suspect knew each other, or why they were in the parking lot at 1:30 a.m. The strip shopping center includes several restaurants. “We’re still looking into that. I think there were different reasons for the people involved in the altercation for being here,” Voss said.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.