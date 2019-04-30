Park Police seek more info. on head-on George Washington Parkway crash

The driver who died in the crash was a taxi driver from Springfield.

U.S. Park Police investigators are looking for information after Monday’s deadly George Washington Parkway crash that killed a taxi driver during the afternoon commute.

Police identified the driver as a 55-year-old man from Springfield, Virginia. They said the family requested that the driver’s name not be released.

Another vehicle crossed the center line of the parkway south of Tulane Drive and struck the man’s car head-on, police said.

The driver who crossed the center line was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the drivers, two passengers in the taxi driver’s car sustained life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of the George Washington Parkway Tulane Drive and Morningside Lane in Fairfax County remained closed for 3 1/2 hours, reopening shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

During the closure, traffic was shifted to Fort Hunt and Belle Haven roads and Belle View Boulevard.

Anyone who saw what happened or anything prior to the crash is asked to call the police tip line at 202-610-8737 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.