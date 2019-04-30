‘Craving for Chocolate’ Pop-up coming to Tysons Galleria this weekend

Local chocolatier Craving for Chocolate is planning a pop-up shop in Tysons Galleria to offer a less-healthy alternative to the adjacent Sweetgreen.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, TysonsReporter.com, and republished with permission.

Local chocolatier Craving for Chocolate is planning a pop-up shop in Tysons Galleria to offer a less-healthy alternative to the adjacent Sweetgreen.

The pop-up is scheduled to run from Friday (May 3) through Sunday (May 5) on the first floor of the Galleria. According to the mall’s website:

Craving for Chocolate offers a wide variety of treats, such as sugared pistachios, marzipans, and Jordan almonds, and more exotic flavors such as rose water nougats and bitter orange zest marzipan. All treats come beautifully wrapped and packaged.

This is the second pop-up in the Tysons Galleria for the chocolate retailer. Craving for Chocolate is also operating a pop-up store inside the nearby Ritz-Carlton Tysons (1700 Tysons Blvd) until May 31.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY | Like this article? Read more by subscribing to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

The store’s milk chocolate selections are $40 per pound or $38 for dark chocolate. Other delicacies, like pistachio nougat or apricot fruit confections, are also available for $32.

The store also offers gift boxes for $28 to $78 or arrangements for weddings, baby showers or corporate events.

The Tysons Galleria pop-up will be open:

Friday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

TysonsReporter.com is a WTOP news partner. Subscribe to TysonsReporter.com’s newsletter today.

© 2019 TysonsReporter.com