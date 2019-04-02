2 hospitalized after Fairfax County stabbing

Two people have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, Virginia on Tuesday morning.

Fairfax County police said the stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Sweet Pea Court near Franconia Road, in the same neighborhood as Edison High School and Franconia Elementary School.

A suspect is in custody, the police department tweeted, adding there is no threat to public safety. Detectives believe the stabbing was domestic in nature.

Detectives from the Mayor Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Unit are on-scene to assume the investigation.

