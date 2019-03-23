202
Fairfax Co. gymnastics coach arrested for sexual relationship with teen

By Zeke Hartner March 23, 2019 5:25 pm 03/23/2019 05:25pm
A gymnastics coach in Fairfax County, Virginia, was arrested on Friday and faces several charges related to what police call an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a teenage girl.

Capital Gymnastics National Training Center coach Aryan Mazloum-Yazdi, 28, was charged with five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The Burke gym said in a Saturday statement that gym instructors are prohibited from having contact with athletes outside the gym and that Mazloum-Yazdi will no longer be employed at Capital Gymnastics.

Fairfax County police said an investigation into Mazloum-Yazdi was opened earlier this month. The investigation led to the Friday arrest at Mazloum-Yazdi’s Manassas home.

Parents who are concerned their children may have had an inappropriate relationship with Mazloum-Yazdi should contact their major crimes bureau at 703-246-7845.

Aryan Mazloum-Yazdi Burke Capital Gymnastics National Training Center crime Fairfax County, VA News Local News manassas Virginia
