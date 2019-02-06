Springfield man dies of his injuries following pedestrian crash

Tomas Maldonado, of Springfield, Virginia, was trying to cross a street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. He didn't use the crosswalk and was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge.

WASHINGTON — A 52-year-old man died in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after sustaining injuries from a pedestrian crash over the weekend.

Tomas Maldonado, of Springfield, Virginia, was trying to cross a street in the 7200 block of Commerce Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He didn’t use the crosswalk and was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge that was traveling north.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with detectives.

Police say the driver wasn’t speeding or under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, but that alcohol “was a factor” for Maldonado.

The Fairfax County police Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.