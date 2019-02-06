202
Springfield man dies of his injuries following pedestrian crash

By Hallie Mellendorf February 6, 2019 6:34 pm 02/06/2019 06:34pm
WASHINGTON — A 52-year-old man died in the hospital Wednesday afternoon after sustaining injuries from a pedestrian crash over the weekend.

Tomas Maldonado, of Springfield, Virginia, was trying to cross a street in the 7200 block of Commerce Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

He didn’t use the crosswalk and was struck by a 2013 Ford Edge that was traveling north.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with detectives.

Police say the driver wasn’t speeding or under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, but that alcohol “was a factor” for Maldonado.

The Fairfax County police Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

