202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fatal single-vehicle crash in…

Fatal single-vehicle crash in Fairfax Co.

By Zeke Hartner February 9, 2019 1:41 pm 02/09/2019 01:41pm
9 Shares

WASHINGTON — A fatal crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, shut down all northbound lanes of Telegraph Road on Saturday for about four hours.

An accident reconstruction unit responded to Telegraph Road and Graceway Drive in Lorton to investigate a single vehicle crash around 1 p.m., said Fairfax County police.

Responders found that the driver involved in the crash had died.

The northbound lanes of Telegraph Road remain closed for about four hours while detectives conducted their investigation.

— WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) February 9, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County, VA News fatal crash Local News lorton traffic crash Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

King the wire fox terrier takes Westminster’s best in show

A wire fox from Brazil became America's top dog Tuesday night. See photos of him and his competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500