202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County school worker…

Fairfax County school worker charged with soliciting sex from minor

By Reem Nadeem February 6, 2019 2:23 pm 02/06/2019 02:23pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant and substitute faces charges related to soliciting sex from a minor after unknowingly communicating with an undercover detective online, police said.

Monis Irfan, 21, of Springfield, worked at Bush Hill Elementary School in the Alexandria part of Fairfax, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

On a social networking site, Irfan offered to meet the undercover detective and provide sexually explicit images of children in return for access to a minor “with whom Irfan believed he would have sexual relations,” police said in a news release.

Irfan was arrested once he met with the detective, police said. He is charged with attempted human trafficking, attempted forcible sodomy and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

He is being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with information about Irfan or who may have had inappropriate communication with him to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. You can contact police anonymously through www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

Police ask anyone with information on Irfan to call 703-246-7800. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Bush Hill Elementary crime Fairfax County, VA News fcps Local News reem nadeem Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow ... or watching Netflix.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500