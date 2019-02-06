Fairfax County school worker charged with soliciting sex from minor

A Fairfax County, Virginia, instructional assistant and substitute faces multiple charges related to soliciting sex from a minor, police said Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant and substitute faces charges related to soliciting sex from a minor after unknowingly communicating with an undercover detective online, police said.

Monis Irfan, 21, of Springfield, worked at Bush Hill Elementary School in the Alexandria part of Fairfax, Virginia, Fairfax County police said.

On a social networking site, Irfan offered to meet the undercover detective and provide sexually explicit images of children in return for access to a minor “with whom Irfan believed he would have sexual relations,” police said in a news release.

Irfan was arrested once he met with the detective, police said. He is charged with attempted human trafficking, attempted forcible sodomy and two counts of solicitation of a minor.

He is being held without bond.

Police ask anyone with information about Irfan or who may have had inappropriate communication with him to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800. You can contact police anonymously through www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.

