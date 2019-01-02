Fairfax Co. police catch man who escaped custody

Jaquan Ross, 27, got away near U.S. Route 1 in Alexandria, Virginia, with a handcuff still dangling from his wrist.
WASHINGTON — A man who is facing multiple charges in Northern Virginia, including aggravated assault and escaped custody early Tuesday, has been caught, Fairfax County police said.
“He broke free from the officer, and he ran away,” said Fairfax County police spokesman Lt. Christoper Sharp.
Police said Ross was apprehended by bail bondsmen in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Complaining of pain, Ross was taken for medical treatment to a facility in the 6100 block of Richmond Highway.
“He was walking out with one of the officers when he fled from the officer. He still had a handcuff on his right wrist,” Sharp said.
Police called in the K-9 units and helicopter, but failed to find Ross, until early Wednesday, when they said a SWAT team executed a warrant in the Mount Vernon area.
Ross is wanted by Alexandria City police, Fairfax County police and Virginia State Police on multiple outstanding warrants.
Among the charges pending against Ross are multiple assaults on a family member, failure to appear on a felony warrant, destruction of property, failure to stop for law enforcement and violating his conditions of release.
