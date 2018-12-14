Man who painted swastikas on Va. Jewish center gets 21 months in jail

Dylan Mahone of Annandale pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti on both the center and a church as well as to posting anti-Semitic fliers on a community college campus last year.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The 21-year-old Annandale man who pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist graffiti on a church and Jewish community center and to posting anti-Semitic fliers on a community college campus got 21 months in jail Friday.

Dylan Mahone must also serve 8 years of active probation and 200 hours of community service. He was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and any recommended treatment; to stay 500 feet away from all affected properties; and to maintain employment or a combination of school and employment. He must also pay restitution.

Mahone pleaded guilty in October to three counts of felony destruction of property, one count of using a swastika with the intent to intimidate, and one count of wearing a mask in public to conceal one’s identity.

He was arrested in April 2017 after surveillance video captured him painting swastikas and phrases that included “Hitler was right” on the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia.

At Little River United Church of Christ, he painted phrases including “Defend America; No Muslims” across the church door.

Each of the five convictions meant sentences of up to 5 years, although sentencing guidelines for someone with his lack of criminal history called for a sentence of one day to six months.

Members of the Jewish community were expected to give impact statements before Mahone was sentenced by Fairfax Circuit Judge Jan Brodie.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.