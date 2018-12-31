Hit-and-run victim identified as Reston teen

Police in Fairfax County identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night as Daniel Cruz, a 10th-grader at South Lakes High School.

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police identified the victim of a hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening in Reston, Virginia, as 16-year-old Marvin Daniel Cruz Serrano.

Cruz’s family gave police permission to release his name.

He was a 10th-grader at South Lakes High School. In a message sent to the school community, Principal Kim Retzer said funeral arrangements are still being planned. School reopens after winter break on Jan. 7, but counselors will be available for those who might need someone to talk with on Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Police are asking for help from anyone who may have seen the crash, which took place at the intersection of South Lakes Drive and Castle Rock Square around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. One witness said the car was most likely a sedan, but the witness did not note the color or the make of the vehicle.

According to a news release, the car would have serious front-end damage, but it could still be driven.

If you think you may have seen the accident, contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit by calling 703-280-0543.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.