Inova’s future plans for Merrifield campus shrink significantly

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline December 21, 2018 2:31 pm 12/21/2018 02:31pm
Inova Health System has scrapped long-term plans for a 15 million-square-foot redevelopment of its Merrifield research and development campus for now, only moving forward on what was originally the first phase.

The Falls Church health system decided to only advance the first, 5 million-square-foot phase of expansion for its Inova Center for Personalized Health — one-third of its original plan, though still eclipsing Amazon.com Inc.’s future 4 million-square-foot Northern Virginia footprint — after Planning Commission staff and a community task force appointed by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors recommended the shrunken plan. They expressed concern that the broader plan “may compete with available development potential that is closer to the transit station within the existing core areas and exacerbate concerns with the existing and future roadway and public facilities.”

