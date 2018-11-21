Woman charged with killing mom, sister in McLean appears in court

Megan Hargan, 35, who lives in West Virginia, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony for the July 2017 killings.

WASHINGTON — A woman accused of killing two relatives in McLean and attempting to make it look like a murder suicide, appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment.

Megan Hargan, 35, who lives in West Virginia, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony for the July 2017 killings.

Hargan is accused of shooting her 63-year-old mother Pamela and 23-year-old sister Helen and then staging the crime scene to make it look like the younger woman shot her mother and herself.

Fairfax County Police say they later discovered that Megan Hargan had tried to transfer money from her mother’s accounts around the time of the killings.

Hargan was arrested near her home in Monongalia County, West Virginia November 9, and brought to Fairfax County earlier this week.

She’s being held without bond, with her next court hearing set for December 7.

