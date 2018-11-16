Former Fairfax Co. jail nurse charged with sexual battery of inmate

A former contract nurse who worked at the Fairfax County jail has been charged with sexual battery after police say he had inappropriate contact with a female inmate last year.

Christopher Chimera, 39, of Lake Ridge, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with one count of sexual battery in connection with the incident, which took place in December 2017 at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said. At the time, Chimera was working as a licensed practical nurse contractor with the company Maxim Healthcare Services, which had a contract with the county.

Police said the former inmate went to police Oct. 18 to report the inappropriate contact and that the department’s Major Crimes Bureau completed a thorough investigation before Chimera was charged.

By that time, Chimera was working as a nurse for the Fairfax County Community Services Board. Police said Chimera is no longer employed by the board.

Chimera was released on $2,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 29.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who may have experienced a similar incident to contact them at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online via Crime Solvers or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

