Fairfax Co. police release sketch of woman who offered girl a treat

By Jack Pointer November 21, 2018 2:17 pm 11/21/2018 02:17pm
WASHINGTON — Fairfax County, Virginia, police have released a sketch of a woman who they say approached a girl going home from school Monday afternoon in the Falls Church area.

Fairfax County police released a composite sketch of the woman who they say approached a girl Monday. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Spring and Meadow View roads, police said. The girl had been walking home with her older brother when a man and woman approached her. They reportedly offered the girl a treat and motioned her toward them.

The brother moved his sister away, and the pair got home safely.

The woman is described as white, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She is believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age and has shoulder-length straight blond or gray hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing black pants and a hooded white jacket.

The man is described as being 40 to 50 years old, with short hair. The couple were believed to be driving a newer white passenger van with a yellow license plate.

Anyone who had a similar encounter or who has any information is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Solvers online, by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or by texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

