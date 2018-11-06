202
Fairfax Co. police release sketch of attempted abduction suspect

By Sarah Gibson November 6, 2018 4:55 pm 11/06/2018 04:55pm
WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police have released the composite sketch of a man they think tried to abduct a teenage girl on Oct. 20.

The man approached the victim near the intersection of North Kings Highway and Fairhaven Avenue and tried to pull her into a car.

She was able to escape, and the man drove off in a red Chevrolet Cruze.

The composite sketch is based on the victim’s description of her potential abductor.

This composite is based on the victim’s description of the man who attempted to abduct her on Oct. 20. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E.L. Carpenter at 703-246-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, calling 1-866-411-TIPS or texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

Below is a map of where the attempted abduction occurred.

