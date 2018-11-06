Fairfax Co. police release sketch of attempted abduction suspect

The man approached the victim near the intersection of North Kings Highway and Fairhaven Avenue and tried to pull her into a car.

WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police have released the composite sketch of a man they think tried to abduct a teenage girl on Oct. 20.

The man approached the victim near the intersection of North Kings Highway and Fairhaven Avenue and tried to pull her into a car.

She was able to escape, and the man drove off in a red Chevrolet Cruze.

The composite sketch is based on the victim’s description of her potential abductor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E.L. Carpenter at 703-246-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, calling 1-866-411-TIPS or texting “TIP187” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

Below is a map of where the attempted abduction occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.