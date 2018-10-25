202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Pedestrian killed in Franconia,…

Pedestrian killed in Franconia, Va. crash

By John Domen October 25, 2018 9:52 am 10/25/2018 09:52am
9 Shares

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Franconia on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beulah Street and Kingstowne Village Parkway just before 6 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash.

After a brief closure, Beulah Street is now open, but police are still investigating.

Here is a map of the location of the crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Beulah Street Fairfax County, VA News fatal crash fatal pedestrian crash franconia john domen Kingstowne Village Parkway Local News pedestrian death pedestrian killed Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

6 healthy fall ingredients and how to use them

Fall foods aren’t just rich with flavor; research suggests they’re also packed with nutrition and health benefits. Here are six ingredients healthy fall ingredients and how to use them.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500