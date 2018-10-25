Pedestrian killed in Franconia, Va. crash

One person is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of Beulah Street and Kingstowne Village Parkway in Franconia on Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Franconia on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beulah Street and Kingstowne Village Parkway just before 6 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The vehicle involved remained at the scene of the crash.

After a brief closure, Beulah Street is now open, but police are still investigating.

Here is a map of the location of the crash.

