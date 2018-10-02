Memorial walk to remember slain Reston couple set for November

Staff who worked and benefited from the work of Buckley Kuhn-Fricker and Scott Fricker, the Reston couple killed in their home in December last year, are organizing a memorial walk to remember the couple’s legacy.

The walk will be held Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon along a 2.5-mile loop around Lake Thoreau. Participants, who will meet at 1902 Campus Commons Drive, will gather halfway at a tree planted in their memory where they lived.

The memorial service is organized by staff at The Medical Team, which offers certified home health care services, and Buckley’s for Seniors, the company Kuhn-Fricker founded. Her organization, which provides concierge and companion-style services for people who are elderly or disabled, was adopted by the medical team when it was on the brink of closure, according to walk organizers.

The walk is not tied to any significant date or milestone, according to Steve Gurney, one of the organizers.

“Given Buckley passed during the holidays, there were many who couldn’t make it to the services. We had planned for a gathering around her birthday but when the neighbors in her old neighborhood planted a tree in her and Scotts memory we realized that we could do a nice walk around Lake Thoreau, that would be a positive opportunity to remember them.,” Gurney said.

Kuhn-Fricker, an attorney and certified geriatric care manager, founded Buckley’s for Seniors in 2005. She taught classes about aging at Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale and wrote a book titled, “Elder Care: The Road to Growing Old is Not Paved.”

Here’s more about Kuhn-Fricker from the staff at Buckey’s for Seniors:

Buckley was an idealist and always looked for the good in everyone she met. She believed in equality for all and was passionate about civil rights. Buckley and her husband Scott were courageous in standing up to hateful rhetoric. Sadly, it was this courage that cost them their lives; leaving a hole within their families and the community which can never be filled.

RSVPs are requested by the walk’s organizers online.

Photo via Buckley’s for Seniors