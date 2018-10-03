Fairfax Co. detective catches Ill. man trying to solicit sex from teen girl: police

An Illinois man is facing four felony charges and will be extradited to Fairfax County after he was caught him trying to solicit sex from who he thought was a 13-year-old girl online, authorities say.

That “13-year-old girl” was actually a Fairfax County police detective.

Martin Bollhorst, 54, was arrested Tuesday and faces four counts of using a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Bollhorst first made contact this past July. Over the course of multiple conversations, he allegedly solicited sex numerous times.

Fairfax County police, the Illinois Attorney General’s internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Will County (Illinois) State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Crimes Against Children Unit, the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force all collaborated on the case.

