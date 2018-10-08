Community sends support to Va. Jewish center after swastika vandalism

Members of the community and neighboring churches have stopped by the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, in Fairfax, to leave drawings on the sidewalk showing love and support, as well as sending flowers and emails.

WASHINGTON — Two days after swastikas were spray-painted on a Jewish community center in Northern Virginia, support from the community continues to pour in.

Members of the community and neighboring churches have stopped by the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, in Fairfax, to leave drawings on the sidewalk showing love and support, as well as sending flowers and emails. David Yaffe, president of the board of directors of the community center, said the gestures of unity have been overwhelming.

“For the last two days, we’ve received calls at the front desk, emails — some of our elected officials came by on Saturday,” Yaffe said.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, 19 swastikas were spray-painted across the front of the center. Surveillance footage captured the perpetrator in action.

Since the incident, Yaffe said, the vandalism has brought the community together and made the JCC stronger.

“We are going to redouble our efforts of outreach to the community,” he said.

The Fairfax County police are still investigating the incident, but Yaffe is calling on the suspect to own up to his actions: “We hope that he will turn himself in.”

