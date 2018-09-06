Boy who died after Fairfax Co. school bus ride was accompanied by 2 adults

It occurred around the 2300 block of Dulles Station Boulevard. Fairfax County Fire and EMS responded, but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

WASHINGTON — Two adults were on board a Fairfax County school bus where a student died after suffering a “medical emergency” Thursday.

The student was the only child on the bus, but John Torre with the Fairfax County school system said a bus attendant was present along with the driver.

Fairfax County Fire and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dulles Station Road in Herndon, Virginia, just before 2 p.m. Thursday, September 6, investigators said, but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators cannot say how old the boy was or what school he was being transported from. Police are working with the Fairfax County School board in the ongoing death investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.