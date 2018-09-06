202
Boy who died after Fairfax Co. school bus ride was accompanied by 2 adults

By Jack Pointer September 6, 2018 5:35 pm 09/06/2018 05:35pm
WASHINGTON — Two adults were on board a Fairfax County school bus where a student died after suffering a “medical emergency” Thursday.

The student was the only child on the bus, but John Torre with the Fairfax County school system said a bus attendant was present along with the driver.

Fairfax County Fire and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dulles Station Road in Herndon, Virginia, just before 2 p.m. Thursday, September 6, investigators said, but the boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators cannot say how old the boy was or what school he was being transported from. Police are working with the Fairfax County School board in the ongoing death investigation.

Topics:
bus Education News fairfax county public schools Fairfax County, VA News jack pointer Local News Virginia
