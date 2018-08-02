202
SEE IT: Fairfax Co. Fire and Rescue crews save dog from floodwaters

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP August 2, 2018 9:30 am 08/02/2018 09:30am
Fairfax County rescue crews were able to return a stranded dog safely to it’s owner Wednesday amid raging floodwaters. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire & Rescue)

WASHINGTON — Cats might have nine lives, but thanks to efforts by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue crews, this dog only needs one.

A dog stranded on the rocks by floodwaters on Difficult Run near Great Falls, Virginia, was saved from a watery fate by Great Falls, Jefferson, North Point and Wolf Trap personnel Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

The brown and white pupper had gotten trapped couldn’t return to shore.

The dog was reunited with its owner without injury.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue did not explicitly say whether or not the dog was a very good boy, but we assume he is.

See a scene from the rescue below:

500