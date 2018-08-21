202
Pickup truck struck bicyclist in Lorton

By Jennifer Ortiz August 21, 2018 9:49 am 08/21/2018 09:49am
Fairfax County police are investigating the crash that occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Peniwill Drive and Ox Road. (Courtesy Fairfax County police)

WASHINGTON — A bicyclist is in the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck Monday night in Lorton, VIrginia.

Fairfax County police are investigating the crash that occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Peniwill Drive and Ox Road.

Police say the bicyclist was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver of the pickup struck remained at the scene following the incident.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Monday night as only one lane was available while crash reconstruction detectives surveyed the region.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact investigators at 703-280-0543.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

