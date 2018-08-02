Missing 81-year-old found dead in Herndon park

An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Herndon park Thursday morning after he had been reported missing one day earlier.

Xuanfang Zhou was found dead in Runnymede Park, 195 Herndon Parkway Thursday morning. His family reported him missing Wednesday morning after he went for a walk and didn’t return home, said Farifax County police.

There is no indication of criminal activity, police said.

Police and K-9 units conducted an extensive search after he was reported missing, but were not able to find him.

Police have not released any additional details about Zhou’s death.

Below is a map with the location where he was found:

