202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Missing 81-year-old found dead…

Missing 81-year-old found dead in Herndon park

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 2, 2018 3:25 pm 08/02/2018 03:25pm
390 Shares

WASHINGTON — An 81-year-old man was found dead in a Herndon park Thursday morning after he had been reported missing one day earlier.

Xuanfang Zhou was found dead in Runnymede Park, 195 Herndon Parkway Thursday morning. His family reported him missing Wednesday morning after he went for a walk and didn’t return home, said Farifax County police.

There is no indication of criminal activity, police said.

Police and K-9 units conducted an extensive search after he was reported missing, but were not able to find him.

Police have not released any additional details about Zhou’s death.

Below is a map with the location where he was found:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County body fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Herndon body found Herndon park Local News Runnymede Park Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500