Fairfax County to spray for mosquitoes in two parks to help fight the bite

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP August 24, 2018 4:14 pm 08/24/2018 04:14pm
WASHINGTON — Exterminators will be spraying for mosquitoes Monday in a few Northern Virginia parks, where the West Nile virus has been found to be in a particularly aggressive species.

“Even though we have been seeing West Nile virus in our Culex mosquitoes this season, we did see this additional positive in Asian tiger mosquitoes, and that’s why we decided to do this application,” said Joshua Smith, environmental health supervisor with the Fairfax County Health Department. “It does like to bite, and it’s pretty aggressive.”

People are asked to avoid the parks while spraying is underway, but Smith said once the applications are complete, it’s okay to circulate through the areas. Do, however, discourage dogs from licking the foliage after spaying is finished.

The pesticide treatments will be sprayed on the foliage by workers with equipment akin to a leaf blower. Treatment will take place Monday between 8 a.m. and noon at the following locations:

  • Kings Park Park, 8717 Trafalgar Court, Springfield
  • Ted Grefe Park, 9980 Mosby Road, Fairfax city

The county is doing what it can to help protect the public from mosquito-borne disease, but officials say you have a role to play, too.

“It is a time of year for West Nile virus, so just do what you can personally to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites,” Smith advised.

That includes wearing repellent and eliminating standing water.

