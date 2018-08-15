Fairfax Co. police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself to teen girl

Police released a sketch of a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl in Fairfax County earlier this month.

A teenage girl was playing soccer around 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Northumberland Road and Goldolphin Drive in Springfield, Virginia, when a man approached her from behind. The man touched her and then exposed himself, Fairfax County police said.

He then ran away. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with long brown hair around 30 years old.

Police released the sketch of him Wednesday and canvassed the Newington Station area of Springfield Wednesday evening to search for leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 703-246-7800.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

