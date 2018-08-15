202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax Co. police release…

Fairfax Co. police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself to teen girl

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 15, 2018 6:50 pm 08/15/2018 06:50pm
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — Police released a sketch of a man they say exposed himself to a teenage girl in Fairfax County earlier this month.

Police released a sketch of the suspect in the indecent exposure case. (Courtesy Farifax County police)

A teenage girl was playing soccer around 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Northumberland Road and Goldolphin Drive in Springfield, Virginia, when a man approached her from behind. The man touched her and then exposed himself, Fairfax County police said.

He then ran away. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with long brown hair around 30 years old.

Police released the sketch of him Wednesday and canvassed the Newington Station area of Springfield Wednesday evening to search for leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 703-246-7800.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
crime fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News indecent exposure Local News Springfield crime suspect sketch Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500