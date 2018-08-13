202
Toddler dies after fall from Fairfax County apartment building’s balcony

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 13, 2018 7:10 pm 08/13/2018 07:10pm
A toddler has died after falling off a balcony on the 24th floor of a Fairfax County apartment building Monday afternoon.

Fairfax County police said around 4 p.m. a toddler, whose age has not yet been released, fell from a balcony in Skyline Towers Apartments, located in the 5600 block of Seminary Road.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are conducting interviews to better understand what led to the child’s death. The child’s gender has not been released.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. We’re still conducting interviews,” said Second Lt. Christopher Sharp with the Fairfax County Police Department. “There’s a lot more to do.”

Less than three months ago, a 3-year-old boy died after he fell out of a window in the same complex.

Both crime scene and homicide detectives could be seen on the building’s balcony. Sharp was not able to say if the child was a resident or a visitor in the building.

Below is a map of the location near the incident:

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

