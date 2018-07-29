Man charged with DUI-manslaughter after fatal crash on I-95

Police say a 25-year-old Springfield, Virginia, man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry southbound on Interstate 95 near the Fullerton and Backlick roads exit when he rear-ended an SUV, causing it to overturn.

WASHINGTON — A man has been charged with DUI-manslaughter after a fatal crash on I-95 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police say David A. Tobul, 25, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry southbound on I-95 near the 166 mile marker when he rear-ended a Mitsubishi SUV causing it to overturn.

The driver of the SUV, Kaitlyn R. Taylor, 26, of Jessup, Maryland, died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a seat belt.

The car that Tobul was driving caught on fire during the crash but he was not injured.

A man and a woman riding as passengers in Tobul’s car were both transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation with additional charges pending.