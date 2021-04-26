Dodge turns 2021 Durango into sports car killer with the hellcat engine

SUVs are very useful for the family vehicle that that they are. However, the Dodge Durango marches to a slightly different beat than the others.

This content is sponsored by Fair Oaks Motors.

SUVs are very useful for the family vehicle that that they are. However, the Dodge Durango marches to a slightly different beat than the others. For most of the competition, the V6 engine is the only source of power. But with the Dodge, a V6 is just the start for the Durango and its capable of hauling 6200lbs. Want more grunt? It’s not a problem as Dodge offers three other V8 engines that go from powerful to super car power.

The most special version is a 2021 only model. Don’t delay if you want on the $80,995 Durango SRT Hellcat bandwagon. With 710hp and AWD, this big SUV accelerates with neck-snapping brutality if you plant the gas pedal to the floor. You will be passing 60mph in about 3.5 seconds and be on your way to a court date if you are not careful. A track is the safest place to explore the capabilities of something that is as fast as some big dollar sports cars. The roar of the V8 and the whine of the supercharger is intoxicating for gear heads but could be a little too loud for others. This big vehicle handles the curves better than something this large should and without much body lean. This 700+hp SUV is a good commuter or road trip ride with a high level of comfort overall but the roughest DC area roads. Most know going in that the Durango SRT Hellcat is not going to be a very fuel-efficient SUV. Expect to get 17-18 MPG on the highway in this AWD, supercharged V8 three-row Durango.

When you think of a Hellcat, you expect wild colors and a two-door muscle car. However, the Durango flies a bit under the radar in the looks department. When you pair it with Destroyer Gray paint with the optional Black package it looks sportier than other Durango’s. A special performance hood with functional vents and revised lower splitter give just a hint. It is not until you hit the start button that you realize there is a monster living under the hood. Even with the fly-under-the radar look, the 20” wheels, large brakes with red calipers and SRT badge with the Hellcat head lets onlookers know it is special.

Inside, this is a three-row family ride with seating for six. There are optional items that move the interior to more luxurious surroundings befit of its $92,700 as-tested price. Higher quality Laguna leather heated and ventilated seats, a suede headliner and some carbon fiber trim dress up the family ride. The second-row captain’s chairs provide plenty of comfort and the optional rear DVD entertainment center will keep riders occupied. The third-row bench seat will fit two people without much hassle, thanks to the easy second row sliding folding seats. Dodge adds some humor to the easy-to-use 10.1” touchscreen NAV and HVAC controls that display people icons wearing helmets!

When you want to combine the usefulness of a three row SUV but do not want to compromise performance, the special Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat could just be your next ride. With over 700hp, the supercharged V8 will spice up the normal commute. The premium interior will provide the comfort and style for the entire family.