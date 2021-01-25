FAQ: What to know about 2021 virtual March for Life

Normally, the annual March for Life rally brings thousands of people to the National Mall in D.C. This year, as with so many other big events in the age of the coronavirus, it's going virtual.

Organizers are urging attendees to stay home this year and watch the event online. Here’s what you need to know.