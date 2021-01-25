FAQ: What to know about 2021 virtual March for Life

Normally, the annual March for Life rally brings thousands of people to the National Mall in D.C. This year, as with so many other big events in the age of the coronavirus, it’s going virtual.
Organizers are urging attendees to stay home this year and watch the event online. Here’s what you need to know.
- Q: What is the March for Life? When is it?
The March for Life is an annual rally marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion across the U.S.
Organizers call abortion “a human rights abuse.”
This year, the rally takes place Jan. 29.
- Q: Why is the event virtual this year?
Event organizers cited the coronavirus pandemic and “heightened pressures that law enforcement officers and others are currently facing in and around the Capitol,” an apparent reference to the storming of the Capitol building Jan. 6.
The group said it looks forward to welcoming visitors to the rally next year.
- Q: How can I watch the rally?
The March for Life Rally will be broadcast online, and event organizers urge supporters to stay home this year and join virtually. You can RVSP in advance.
On Jan. 29, you will be emailed a link to watch the rally and march. A pre-rally concert is set to take place at 11 a.m. The rally kicks off at noon.
- Q: Will there still be a march?
The group says it is inviting a “small group of pro-life leaders from across the county” to come to D.C. for the traditional march to the Supreme Court building. But again, the group is asking all other participants to stay home and join the march virtually.
- Q: What other events are there?
This year, the group’s “Rose Dinner Gala” will also take place virtually. The gala takes place at 7 p.m. Jan. 29.
The keynote speaker this year is Tim Tebow. Tickets for the virtual gala are $25 per person. There are also opportunities to sponsor a virtual table.
You can find more information about tickets to the virtual gala on the March for Life website.
- Q: Who's speaking?
Last year, then-President Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend the rally in person, giving an address to the crowd on the National Mall. This year, speakers at the virtual rally include:
- U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)
- Jim Daly, author, broadcaster, president of Focus on the Family
- Elizabeth Eller, student body president at Christendom College
- Hawaii State Sen. Mike Gabbard, a Democrat representing Hawaii’s 20th Senatorial District and the father of former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- J.D. Greear, pastor of The Summit Church, in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and 62nd president of the Southern Baptist Convention
- Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham and currently serving as a senior adviser and ministry spokesperson for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse
- Kentucky House of Representatives Minority Whip Angie Hatton (D)
- Joseph F. Naumann, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, KS and Chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Pro-Life Committee
- Lila Rose, founder and president of Live Action
- U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ)
- Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner
- Benjamin and Kirsten Watson, who are authors, speakers, movie producers and podcasters