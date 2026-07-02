Le Pen says she won’t run in 2027 if ordered to wear an electronic bracelet

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she won’t run for president next year if a Paris…

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she won’t run for president next year if a Paris appeals court orders her to wear an electronic bracelet over alleged misuse of European Union funds.

The appeals court will deliver its key verdict on Tuesday.

Le Pen, 57, has challenged a March 2025 ruling that found her and other members of her National Rally party guilty of misusing EU Parliament funds in the hiring of aides from 2004 to 2016 who allegedly worked for the party instead of doing parliamentary tasks.

If convicted again, she could be sentenced to a ban from elected office or have to wear an electronic tag — or both — among other options.

“If I can be a candidate, I will be a candidate, provided that I am able to campaign,” Le Pen said in an interview with LCI channel late Wednesday. “Because if I’m allowed to be a candidate but am effectively prevented from campaigning freely, then you understand that wouldn’t be possible.”

Asked specifically whether an electronic bracelet would be the main obstacle, she replied: “Well, of course. I can’t be dependent on a judge to authorize me to go hold a campaign rally … or to visit a market.”

Le Pen has denied accusations that she was at the center of a fraudulent system meant to siphon off EU funds.

France will hold the first round of its next presidential election on April 18, with a runoff set for May 2.

In March 2025, a Paris court ruled that Le Pen was at the heart of “a fraudulent system” that her party used to siphon off European Parliament funds worth 2.9 million euros ($3.4 million). She was given a five-year ban from holding elected office and two years of house arrest with an electronic bracelet.

“If I cannot be a candidate, I will make use of every available avenue of appeal,” Le Pen said. She could go to the Court of Cassation, which doesn’t judge the facts but checks whether the courts and courts of appeal have respected the law. The Court of Cassation could take about six months to hear the case and issue a verdict.

If allowed to run, Le Pen is widely seen as a top contender to succeed centrist President Emmanuel Macron in the 2027 election. If not, her 30-year-old protege Jordan Bardella would likely run instead.

Asked about their differences, Le Pen said she is the natural candidate of her camp after three previous presidential bids.

“We are complementary. I believe I have a certain experience, but Jordan has an absolutely incredible dynamism; he has the strength and energy of his youth,” she said.

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