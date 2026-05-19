Slovenia set for a right-wing government and a comeback for former Prime Minister Jansa

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Right-wing politician Janez Jansa is set to become Slovenia’s prime minister again after his candidacy was…

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Right-wing politician Janez Jansa is set to become Slovenia’s prime minister again after his candidacy was submitted to Parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for the formation of a new government almost two months after a parliamentary election.

Jansa, who has served three previous terms as prime minister, was formally nominated by lawmakers from his Slovenian Democratic Party. He is expected to lead a coalition government that will also include other right-leaning groups and will be backed by an anti-establishment newcomer party.

The date for the new government’s formal approval in Parliament was not immediately set. Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV Slovenia reported that Jansa has the backing of 48 lawmakers in the 90-member assembly.

If confirmed, the election of Jansa will mark a turn to the right for the European Union country that was previously run by a liberal government.

The veteran politician, Jansa, 67, is an admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump and was a close ally of former populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who was defeated in a landslide election last month.

Jansa most recently served as prime minister from 2020 to 2022, when he lost an election to the liberal Freedom Movement of outgoing Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Jansa has been a stern critic of Golob’s government, including Slovenia’s 2024 recognition of a Palestinian state.

The Freedom Movement and Jansa’s SDS were practically tied after the April 22 parliamentary election. But Golob failed to form a new liberal coalition, setting the stage for Jansa’s comeback.

The vote on March 22 was marred by allegations of foreign influence and corruption. The 1.7 million voters in the Alpine nation are deeply divided between liberals and conservatives.

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