Migrant amateur teams in Greece get into World Cup spirit before new EU border measures take effect

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Before North America, World Cup magic made a stopover in Greece. Players battled and bonded not…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Before North America, World Cup magic made a stopover in Greece.

Players battled and bonded not at the mega-stadiums of Mexico, Canada and the United States, but on practice fields squeezed into urban neighborhoods of Athens.

There were no luxury suites or grand arenas — just a local soccer competition where migrants and Greek players kicked the ball on city fields before crowds pressed to chain‑link fences, as music spilled into the streets.

And while Albania, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria and Sudan didn’t qualify for the World Cup, amateur players with ties to those countries brought their best game in Athens.

Many migrant players have been bracing for the implementation of Europe’s stricter migration and asylum rules in June. But the tournament for migrant and refugee communities was a joyful distraction, a celebration of football and identity.

At one venue near Plato’s Academy, where ancient Athenians once debated the meaning of citizenship, the Acropolis rose in the distance beyond the field. In the densely populated district of Kypseli, supporters waved Congolese and Ivory Coast flags while volunteers led outdoor drumming lessons nearby.

Teams competed to the soundtrack of African pop music as coaches shouted instructions and supporters cheered from the sidelines.

Amelie Nguedia of Cameroon danced onto the field before kickoff as others joined in, laughing around her.

“Coming to play here is a real pleasure,” she said. “We aren’t professionals, but we love participating.”

Nguedia said that she would be supporting Ivory Coast at the World Cup, after Cameroon failed to qualify.

The Kypseli Mundial tournament was founded three years ago by Ivorian Moussa Sangare, who says he wanted to use football to combat fear and mistrust toward migrants in Greece.

The Mediterranean nation is at the forefront of migrants illegally entering the European Union and was the stage of the 2015 refugee crisis. While the number of irregular border crossings to Greece fell in the last decade, anti-migration sentiment has grown, while the government enforces stricter border controls and vows to increase deportations.

“People are often afraid of migrants, but we wanted to change this narrative,” he said. “Interacting with migrants and second-generation migrants and doing things together: People change their minds through experience.”

Sangare rarely stopped moving throughout the competition — setting schedules, welcoming teams, filming social videos and cleaning up after matches.

“For us, this tournament is like a mini–World Cup in Greece,” he said.

The timing of the Athens competition carried its own symbolism.

The five-week World Cup starts June 11. A day later, new EU migration and asylum rules take effect, with tougher border controls and faster deportations. Greece also wants to move migrant detention facilities offshore to countries in Africa.

Despite that backdrop, there was a festive atmosphere in Athens.

Matches were competitive, but rarely hostile. Hard tackles drew shouts from the sidelines. Coaches barked instructions from cramped dugouts. Fans joked with rival supporters from opposite sides of the fencing.

Moments later, they shared a laugh.

For most players, the tournament stood apart from the routines of daily life. Many work long hours away from public view in restaurant kitchens, hotels, construction sites and food delivery jobs across Athens.

“I am very proud to be playing in this tournament for the first time,” said Amissi, a midfielder from Mali, shortly after finishing a game. He works in a factory assembling water heaters.

After 21 teams participated, Nigeria’s team won the men’s competition, while Greek neighborhood club Fostiras claimed the women’s title.

Head referee Chara Vogiatzidaki said that the tournament’s significance extended beyond results on the field.

“There are so many countries and different cultures, and I think the main goal is to show respect for all communities,” she said.

“There are some teams that are technically very advanced, and others that are less so. But the important thing is that all the teams have the mindset of enjoying themselves,” Vogiatzidaki said. “That’s really beautiful.”

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