In their words: How leaders reacted to Viktor Orbán’s defeat in Hungary’s election

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Viktor Orbán had such an outsize global influence that his crushing electoral defeat is resounding…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s Viktor Orbán had such an outsize global influence that his crushing electoral defeat is resounding far and wide.

Here’s how global leaders reacted, in their own words. There was no immediate comment from the Trump administration, which campaigned for Orban.

Ukraine has a lot at stake

Orbán repeatedly blocked aid for Ukraine to fend off Russia’s full-scale invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly reached out to incoming leader Péter Magyar in hopes of support.

‘’It is important when constructive approach prevails. Ukraine has always sought good-neighbourly relations with everyone in Europe and we are ready to advance our cooperation with Hungary,” he posted on social media.

‘’We are ready for meetings and joint constructive work for the benefit of both nations, as well as peace, security, and stability in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia and China played it safe

Orban was Russia’s closest ally in the European Union, and courted China. Both countries seemed to distance themselves from him after Magyar’s win.

“Hungary has made its choice, and we respect that choice,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We expect to continue our very pragmatic contacts with the new Hungarian leadership.”

Asked about the impact of Hungary’s vote on the conflict in Ukraine, Peskov responded that “I don’t think this has anything to do with the future of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing that “China attaches great importance to the development of China-Hungary relations and stands ready to work with Hungary’s new government based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.”

For many in Europe, a sigh of relief

Orbán was constantly critical of the EU, even though his country enjoys billions in funding from the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a frequent target of Orbán’s pronouncements, said, ‘’Europe is Hungarian today.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “an historic moment, not only for Hungary, but for European democracy.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz messaged Magyar: ‘’Let’s join forces for a strong, secure and, above all, united Europe. Gratulálok, kedves Magyar Péter!”

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “France welcomes the victory of democratic participation, the Hungarian people’s commitment to the values of the European Union.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, traveling in South Korea, posted a video clip apparently showing him speaking to Magyar by phone while overlooking the Korean capital.

“Oh, I am so happy. I think I am happier than you, you know,” Tusk said in English.

In his victory speech, Magyar said that his first foreign stop would be to Poland, which has historically had friendly ties to Hungary.

Fellow populists chose their words carefully

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni thanked her ‘’friend Viktor Orbán” for their collaboration. ‘’I know that even from the opposition he will continue to serve his Nation.”

France’s far-right National Rally, jockeying to replace Macron in the French presidency next year, supported Orbán and tread cautiously after his defeat.

‘’This result, respectfully welcomed by Viktor Orbán, shows that the incessant accusations by European institutions in recent years against Hungarian democracy were unfounded,” posted the party’s president, Jordan Bardella.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his part, offered his “heartiest congratulations” to Magyar on X.

“I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral cooperation and to advance the vital India-EU Strategic Partnership for the shared prosperity and well-being of our peoples,” he wrote.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.