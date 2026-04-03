3 Greek ministers quit as EU investigates alleged farm subsidy fraud

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three government ministers resigned in Greece on Friday amid a European investigation into alleged European Union…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three government ministers resigned in Greece on Friday amid a European investigation into alleged European Union farm subsidy fraud.

Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras stepped down along with Civil Protection Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis and Deputy Health Minister Dimitris Vartzopoulos. All denied wrongdoing, saying their resignations were intended to facilitate the investigation.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking immunity waivers for 11 lawmakers in a case that has fueled public anger in Greece and raised concerns in the farming sector.

The center-right government quickly reshuffled the Cabinet, appointing former European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas as agriculture minister.

The investigation is led by European chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, who visited Athens for talks with government officials last year.

The alleged fraud centers on a Greek state agency that failed to prevent the misuse of EU funds through false claims for land and livestock.

This is the second wave of resignations linked to the scandal after five senior officials quit last year.

Greece’s farming sector faces mounting strain, with weeks of protests triggered by delayed subsidy payments tied to the investigation. Thousands staged tractor protests in Athens and central Greece earlier this year.

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