France to take in passengers from migrant rescue ship

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 7:07 AM

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister says his country will take in passengers from a migrant rescue ship who have been stranded in the Mediterranean Sea for more than two weeks after Italy refused them entry.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday that France would welcome some 230 Ocean Viking passengers at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday.

The French coast guard earlier started a medical evacuation from the migrant rescue ship, which headed to Corsica in hopes France would offer its passengers a safe port.

