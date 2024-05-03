AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

April 25 – May 1, 2024 From clashes in Istanbul, to protests in Berlin, people around the world demonstrated on…

April 25 – May 1, 2024

From clashes in Istanbul, to protests in Berlin, people around the world demonstrated on May Day.

Kenya, along with other parts of East Africa, has been overwhelmed by flooding.

The Olympic flame started its journey to France from Greece, sailing through the Corinth canal.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

