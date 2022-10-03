HURRICANE IAN: Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Waters still rising in central Florida | Photos
Home » Europe News » Nobel Prize for medicine…

Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to Sweden’s Svante Pääbo for his discoveries on human evolution

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 5:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize for medicine awarded to Sweden’s Svante Pääbo for his discoveries on human evolution.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | Science News | World News

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up