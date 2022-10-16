RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
March against inflation turns up political heat in France

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 8:32 AM

PARIS (AP) — Protesters demanding wage increases, greater taxation of windfall profits and other steps to lessen the bite of rising inflation are marching Sunday in Paris, heeding the call of left-wing parties and trade unionists hoping to crank up pressure on the government of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstration dovetails with wage strikes at fuel refineries and depots that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages, thumping motorists and putting Macron’s centrist government on the defensive.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected for what organizers termed a “march against the high cost of living and climate inaction,” seeking massive investment against the climate crisis.

Organizers are also demanding the freezing of prices for energy, essential goods and rents and pushing against proposed pension reforms.

