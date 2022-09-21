RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Wildfire breaks out in Turkey’s seaside resort of Marmaris

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 7:27 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A wildfire burned Wednesday in the Turkish port town of Marmaris, a tourist destination on the Aegean Sea.

The Mugla province branch of the Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry said the fire erupted in forests around the Yalancibogaz area of Marmaris. Images showed heavy smoke behind lush hills that bordered the sea.

Strong winds were fueling the blaze. Fifteen helicopters and eight planes dumped water on the fire, while 500 forestry personnel, 40 water trucks and police water cannons worked on the ground to extinguish the blaze.

Last summer, blazes fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including in Marmaris, killing at least eight people and countless animals.

The government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

