RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Europe News » Spanish PM Sánchez says…

Spanish PM Sánchez says he has COVID, cancels appearance

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The leader of Spain’s Socialist party and of the country’s coalition government said in a Twitter post that he was canceling his appearance at a Socialist event Sunday marking the beginning of the new political season after the summer recess.

Sánchez did not say whether he was feeling ill or whether he would cancel other engagements next week.

“I will keep working, taking all precautions,” he said.

Sánchez last week attended the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He returned to Spain for an official event on Friday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up