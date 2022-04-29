RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 9:03 AM

BERLIN (AP) — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 – Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

